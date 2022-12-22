Lucknow University students demand lifting of ban on birthday celebrations on campus

Lucknow University. | File Photo

Lucknow: Lucknow University (LU) students are demanding that the ban on birthday celebrations on the campus should be lifted.

They are also seeking scrapping of entry and exit timings restrictions into the hostels.

Angry students have started holding demonstrations and are seeking the removal of chief proctor Rakesh Dwivedi. The students have dubbed both decisions as dictatorial.

It may be recalled that the LU had banned birthday celebrations after two groups of students clashed at the canteen during one such celebration.



The LU has also set a deadline of 8 pm for girls living in hostels and 10 pm for boys in the hostel. Entry and exit of hostellers will not be allowed after the deadline.



NSUI unit president Vishal Singh said, "LU should tighten its security instead of not allowing students to celebrate occasions on the campus."



He said that restriction on hostel movement is also uncalled for as most students study in libraries till late at night.