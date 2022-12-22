e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationLucknow University students demand lifting of ban on birthday celebrations on campus

Lucknow University students demand lifting of ban on birthday celebrations on campus

Angry students have started holding demonstrations and are seeking the removal of chief proctor Rakesh Dwivedi.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 07:06 PM IST
article-image
Lucknow University. | File Photo
Follow us on

Lucknow: Lucknow University (LU) students are demanding that the ban on birthday celebrations on the campus should be lifted.

They are also seeking scrapping of entry and exit timings restrictions into the hostels.

Angry students have started holding demonstrations and are seeking the removal of chief proctor Rakesh Dwivedi. The students have dubbed both decisions as dictatorial.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow University bans movement of in-campus students after 10 pm
article-image

It may be recalled that the LU had banned birthday celebrations after two groups of students clashed at the canteen during one such celebration.

The LU has also set a deadline of 8 pm for girls living in hostels and 10 pm for boys in the hostel. Entry and exit of hostellers will not be allowed after the deadline.

NSUI unit president Vishal Singh said, "LU should tighten its security instead of not allowing students to celebrate occasions on the campus."

He said that restriction on hostel movement is also uncalled for as most students study in libraries till late at night.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

CAT 2022: Not a CAT coach, Madhya Pradesh student scores 100 percentile in his second attempt

CAT 2022: Not a CAT coach, Madhya Pradesh student scores 100 percentile in his second attempt

'Balancing working hours alongside CAT 2022 preparations was a problem,' say 99 percentile...

'Balancing working hours alongside CAT 2022 preparations was a problem,' say 99 percentile...

Why has the Taliban banned women from university studies in Afghanistan?

Why has the Taliban banned women from university studies in Afghanistan?

Mumbai: Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh promote ‘Cirkus’ at NMIMS College's Vaayu fest

Mumbai: Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh promote ‘Cirkus’ at NMIMS College's Vaayu fest

In Pics: 12-year-old Kolkata boy performs Bollywood hits on Mumbai street

In Pics: 12-year-old Kolkata boy performs Bollywood hits on Mumbai street