LSE Launches First Batch Of Business Analytics Certificate Program In India

The first batch of the London School of Economics and Political Science's (LSE) Business Analytics Certificate for Executives program has officially been introduced in India.

The program's goal is to provide professionals with the advanced business analytics capabilities they need to meet the growing demand for knowledge in the industry.

The 10-month online program offers a comprehensive curriculum designed by LSE's faculty members along with the industry leaders.

Its goal is to enable professionals who want to improve their abilities in artificial intelligence, business strategy, critical thinking, leadership, and data analytics. Through a disciplined approach to problem-solving, participants will acquire the skills necessary to critically examine business concepts, execute data wrangling for effective data management, and create compelling communications.

Dr. James Abdey, Associate Professor in the Department of Statistics at LSE and Programme Coordinator, spoke about the collaboration, “Through our online degree and executive education programs, LSE is on a mission to democratize access to world-class education, equipping professionals with the essential skills needed to navigate our complex business landscape. As data-driven decision-making becomes increasingly crucial, the Business Analytics Certificate for Executives, in collaboration with FourthRev and TimesPro, will provide Indian professionals with the analytical skills and strategic insights necessary to cultivate a new generation of data-savvy leaders.”

About the London School of Economics and Political Science

The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) is an internationally renowned university specialising in the social sciences.

Many academic fields are covered by its competence, including as economics, politics, data science, law, sociology, health policy, accounting, and finance. LSE is also known for research, teaching, and public engagement due to its diverse student body, ideas, and interests, positioning it as one of the world's most cosmopolitan institutions.