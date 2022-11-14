LSAT India 2023: Registration process begins, steps to apply; direct link here

Representational Image |

New Delhi: The Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India 2023 applications are currently being accepted by the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) for the January and June sessions.

The application period began on November 10, 2022. Visit the official website, discoverlaw.in, to submit an online application for the LSAT India 2023.

The registration form must be submitted by January 11, 2023, for the January session, and by May 26, 2023, for the June session.

To apply for the same, candidates must visit the official website and click the Register for LSAT India link in order to register. The LSAT 2023 test will be administered online across India in 2023.

The aspirants are also required to create a profile and add a photo on the test registration application.

Important Dates

Registration closes for January 2023 LSAT

Wednesday, 11 January, 2023

January 2023 LSAT

Sunday, 22 January, 2023

Registration Closes for June 2023 LSAT

Friday, 26 May, 2023

June 2023 LSAT

June 08 - 11, 2023



Steps to apply for LSAT India 2023

Visit the official website of LSAT India 2023 at discoverlaw.in.

Click on the link ‘Register for LSAT India’.

Fill the application and upload all the required documents

Submit application and take print out for future reference.

Click here to find the direct link of LSAT India 2023.LSAT