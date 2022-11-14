e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationLSAT India 2023: Registration process begins, steps to apply; direct link here

LSAT India 2023: Registration process begins, steps to apply; direct link here

The registration form must be submitted by January 11, 2023, for the January session, and by May 26, 2023, for the June session.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, November 14, 2022, 03:54 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image |
Follow us on

New Delhi:  The Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India 2023 applications are currently being accepted by the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) for the January and June sessions.

The application period began on November 10, 2022. Visit the official website, discoverlaw.in, to submit an online application for the LSAT India 2023.

The registration form must be submitted by January 11, 2023, for the January session, and by May 26, 2023, for the June session.

Read Also
LSAT 2022 registration process ends tomorrow, check details here
article-image

To apply for the same, candidates must visit the official website and click the Register for LSAT India link in order to register. The LSAT 2023 test will be administered online across India in 2023.

The aspirants are also required to create a profile and add a photo on the test registration application.

Important Dates

Registration closes for January 2023 LSAT

Wednesday, 11 January, 2023

January 2023 LSAT

Sunday, 22 January, 2023

Registration Closes for June 2023 LSAT

Friday, 26 May, 2023

June 2023 LSAT

 June 08 - 11, 2023

Steps to apply for LSAT India 2023

Visit the official website of LSAT India 2023 at discoverlaw.in.

Click on the link ‘Register for LSAT India’.

Fill the application and upload all the required documents

Submit application and take print out for future reference.

Click here to find the direct link of LSAT India 2023.LSAT

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

LSAT India 2023: Registration process begins, steps to apply; direct link here

LSAT India 2023: Registration process begins, steps to apply; direct link here

Children's Day 2022: Use your brains to spot fake news, Mamata Banerjee tells students

Children's Day 2022: Use your brains to spot fake news, Mamata Banerjee tells students

Kashmir: Schools to function until valley witnesses heavy snowfall

Kashmir: Schools to function until valley witnesses heavy snowfall

Karnataka: Plans of saffron-coloured classrooms spark row

Karnataka: Plans of saffron-coloured classrooms spark row

UP: School students to wear full shirt, trousers to guard against dengue

UP: School students to wear full shirt, trousers to guard against dengue