Lovely Professional University student suicide: Suicide note recovered; FIR registered against professor

Chandigarh: After the protests triggered by the suicide of a student at the Lovely Professional University (LPU), the police released the suicide note left behind by the boy. As per DSP Phagwara, the suicide note suggests that the deceased was dealing with personal issues.

In the note, Agun reportedly says: "I blame Prof Prasad Krishna for emotionally manipulating me into quitting NIT. I regret my decision so much. I am being a burden to everyone. I am sorry but this is it.”

Agun, earlier a student of NIT Calicut, was pursuing his bachelor's in design from Lovely professional university in Punjab. He took his own life at the hostel on Tuesday.

“We collected evidence & suicide note written by the deceased. He was rusticated at NIT after which he joined LPU. He wrote in the note that he is committing suicide due to professor Prasad Krishna at NIT Calicut. FIR registered against the professor,” stated ADGP (L&O), Punjab police.

