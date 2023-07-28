Love For Maths Brings Gold For Bengaluru Boy At International Mathematical Olympiad

Indian contingent at International Mathematical Olympiad 2023 | imo2023.

Bengaluru boy Atul Shatavart Nadig who represented India at the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) bought laurels back home after winning a gold medal for the country. It was nothing less than a dream for Atul and his parents who motivated him to participate in the international level Olympiad. Six Indian boys won two gold, two silver, and two bronze medals at the International Olympiad, which took place in Chiba, Japan, from July 2 to 13.

Atul Shatavart Nadig, 17, from Bengaluru; Arjun Gupta, 17, from Delhi; Ananda Bhaduri, 17, from Guwahati; Siddharth Choppara, 16, from Pune; Adhitya Venkata Ganesh Mangudy, 16, from Pune; and Archit Manas, 15, from Delhi, were all members of the squad.

Atul Shatavart Nadig is a 17-year-old student from Shri Ram Global School in Whitefield, Bengaluru. He has always had a passion for math, and his dedication and hard work paid off when he won the gold medal at the 64th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) in Chiba, Japan.

Atul's Journey

Atul started his journey to the IMO when he was in 10th grade. He participated in the National Mathematical Olympiad (NMI) and qualified for the IMO training camp. At the camp, he met other students who were just as passionate about Maths as he was. They worked together to prepare for the IMO, and they supported each other through the challenges.

While sharing his journey, Atul said, “Some of us were acquainted thanks to shared tutors, while others were connected through various math competitions or internet forums. We all started interacting online, but when we first met in person, like at pre-departure camp, it was at the camps.

As quoted by the Hindu, "In terms of Olympiad Math, I am mostly self-taught. Ever since grade 10, I have been doing Olympiad Math through the Art of Problem-Solving website, classes on the Online Math Club, and handouts by Evan Chen, a past Olympiad medalist. I won a gold medal and placed 12th overall in this year’s event," says Atul.

"I was always interested in math, but I did not realize until 8th grade that there could be much beyond what we were taught at school. When I discovered Olympiad mathematics, I was fascinated, and that began a journey just to learn more and solve those challenging problems," added the gold medalist.

According to the reports, Atul has enrolled himself at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), United States, and will pursue mathematics in computer science.

