India Ranks 9th At International Mathematical Olympiad, Secures Six Medals

The Indian Math team won six medals, including two each in gold, silver and bronze at the 64th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) 2023 held in Chiba City, Japan from July 2 to July 13. With this India stood ninth out of the 112 participating countries.

The gold medalists, Atul Shatavart Nadig and Arjun Gupta secured the top positions with an outstanding score of 37 points each. Ananda Bhaduri and Siddharth Choppara showcased their mathematical prowess, earning silver medals with an impressive score of 29 points each. Adhitya Mangudy and Archit Manas contributed to India's success, earning bronze medals with remarkable scores of 22 and 20 points, respectively.

India's History Of Winning

India has consistently performed well in previous competitions, securing top-ten positions on four occasions. Additionally, India secured seventh place in 1998 and 2001, and ninth place in 2002. India also boasts of three gold medal victories since 1998, with previous wins in 2001 and 2012.

The Indian team comprised outstanding individuals from renowned educational institutions. Prithwijit De from the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education in Mumbai, Sahil Mhaskar from the Chennai Mathematical Institute, Anant Mudgal from the University of California, and Pranjal Srivastava from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) represented India.

Along with success in the International Mathematical Olympiad, Indian participants at the International Biology Olympiad (IBO) 2023 also secured gold medals in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates. Rohit Panda, Ishan Pednekar, Megh Chhabda, and Dhruv Advani represented India with exceptional skills and knowledge, highlighting the country's prowess in the field of biology.

