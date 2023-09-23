Looking To Study In Australia? This Scholarship Is For You

Unsplash

Australia Awards Scholarships is offered to students from developing countries who wish to pursue full-time undergraduate or postgraduate studies at participating Australian universities and TAFE institutes. It is provided in the majority of top-tier universities, including Australian National University, Macquarie University, and the University of Sydney.

The primary goal of Australia Awards Scholarships, which are administered by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, is to meet the developing needs of Australia's partner countries.

Benefits of Australia Awards Scholarship:

Tuition fees are covered in full.

Includes round-trip economy class airfare to and from Australia (by direct flight).

One-time payment for housing, books, and other study supplies. It also covers living expenses at the department's rate.

Overseas Student Health Insurance covers basic medical expenses for international students.

The Australia Awards scholarship also covers pre-course English language training fees, supplemental academic support, fieldwork, and reunion travel, subject to conditions and eligibility.

Eligibility Criteria:

Citizens and residents of participating countries such as India and Bangladesh.

Not an Australian or New Zealand permanent resident.

Over the age of 18.

Language proficiency in English: TOEFL- iBT: 78, PTE: 58, IELTS: 6.5.

Achieving the admissions requirements of the chosen Australian university.

Fulfilling the Australia visa requirements of the Department of Home Affairs.

Application Process

Step 1: Select your home country and award type to check eligibility.

Step 2: Review the course eligibility criteria.

Step 3: Register and complete the online application form.

Documents Required:

Certified copies of following original documents along with their English translations (if required)

Graduation degree certificate

Formal academic transcripts

Birth certificate

Citizenship documents

Updated Resume

Two reference letters

TOEFL, PTE or IELTS result copy.

For PhD candidates: Evidence (e-mail or letter communication) that a potential supervisor has granted in-principle support for the research topic.

Selection Process

All applications are evaluated on their merit, and each applicant is given an equal opportunity. Program Areas in various nations or areas will handle the selection process. As a result, the method differs depending on the region/country.

Academic proficiency, personal and professional skills, and the ability to affect the development issues of the home country are some of the additional considerations considered by the panel before making their decision.

A list of shortlisted individuals from individual countries is created based on these parameters. Shortlisted students are interviewed, and the selection process may involve other activities such as group participation sessions to assess candidates' eligibility.

Grant Details

When you receive the scholarship, you will be required to sign a contract in order to comply with the terms of the award. The conditions are as follows:

Scholars will be required to leave Australia for at least two years after the term of their scholarship has ended.

Recipients must begin school in the same year that the prize is granted.

When they arrive in Australia, they must attend the mandatory Introductory Academic Program conducted by the Program Area and the pre-departure briefing organized by the Program Area.

Scholars must only take the course for which the scholarship is offered, follow the institution's rules, sit exams, submit all needed assessment items for the course, and complete their course by the scholarship's end date.

Awardees must follow Australian laws and act in a way that will not harm the reputation of DFAT.

