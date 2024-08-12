'Looking Forward To Issuing A Record Number Of Student Visas In 2024,' Says US Consulate In Mumbai

Courtesy: US Consulate Mumbai

The United States' Consulate in Mumbai said promoting education in the US is the top priority of the country’s Department of State and the Consulate here aims to issue a record number of student visas in 2024.

Greg Pardo, the spokesperson of the US Consulate in Mumbai, said, “Promoting study in the United States is a top priority for the Department of State. We recognise the important contributions international students make to our college and university campuses, the positive impact they have on US communities, and the rich benefits of academic cooperation in increasing cultural understanding and furthering research and knowledge.”

Pardo added, “Last year, we issued more visas than in 2018, 2019, and 2020 combined, with the top four student visa processing posts in the world all being in India. We’re looking forward to another record-setting year for student visas in 2024. Worldwide, most students receive a visa upon application. In 2023, the non-immigrant visa issuance for the F1 visa class for Indians stood at 1,30,730.”

Student Appointments Prioritised

“Over the past few months, the US Embassy and Consulates in India have prioritised student appointments to ensure students arrive on time for their program start dates. We have met the demand across Mission India for first-time student visa applications while continuing to facilitate travel for tourism and business. The U.S. Consulate General in Mumbai dedicated its August Super Saturday to tourism and business visas, processing 1,200 applicants,” Pardo explained.

In May this year, the US Consulate in Mumbai had announced a ‘Super Saturday Drive’ to approve visas for first-time visitors as well as students who wished to study abroad. On August 10, 2024, a similar drive was organised where the Consulate focussed on issuing tourist and business visas.

"This Saturday, our consular team went above and beyond by opening up extra appointments! On top of helping students arrive on time for their study programs, we continue to process a significant number of tourist and business visas," said a post on X by the Consulate.

Addressing worries about long wait times for securing a visa, Pardo said, “we recognise that extended wait times for a visitor visa have a direct impact on applicants and their families. We have taken several measures to reduce these wait times. Wait times do not mean that people are not being issued visas; they simply reflect the extremely high demand for a US visa. In fact, the Embassy and Consulates in India processed a record 1.4 million visas in 2023 and are on a similar pace in 2024.”