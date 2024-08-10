 Mumbai: US Consulate's 'Super Saturday' Drive Screens Student Visa Applicants
Explaining the rationale behind the introduction of the special Saturday drive, Hankey emphasized that it was done to meet the increasing demand from Mumbai's visa applicants.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 09:18 PM IST
Mumbai: The US Consulate located at Bandra-Kurla Complex conducted a special 'Super Saturday' drive on Saturday, August 10, 2024, to screen student visa applicants.

In May, the US Consulate in Mumbai announced this drive to approve first-time visitor students who wished to study abroad. Giving us a peek into the latest visa drive, the US Consulate in Mumbai posted on X (formerly Twitter) stating the drive was a success.

"This Saturday, our consular team went above and beyond by opening up extra appointments! On top of helping students arrive on time for their study programs, we continue to process a significant number of tourist and business visas," the caption read.

US Consul General Mike Hankey told The Free Press Journal (FPJ), "Our goal this year is to ensure that every first-time student visa applicant is interviewed at one of our posts, either the embassy or one of the four consulates across Mission India, before the start of their studies. To achieve this, we are planning to have focused days for students. In June, we have a dedicated student visa processing day across the entire mission. We occasionally add extra days, such as a student visa Saturday, when there is an extra demand."

Reportedly, there was a huge crowd of Indian students waiting in line for their turn to get their visas approved.

Simultaneously, Deputy Cultural Attache Sita Raiter of Education and Exchange Programs states that students' main worries are about how the interview process will go and whether or not they will receive their appointment on time. "Mission India gives students a top priority. The officers are interested in talking to you and hearing your experience,: she told the FPJ.

