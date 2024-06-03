Lockdown To Leadership: An Indian Student Thrives In Australia

Sarbjeet Singh |

Brimming with excitement, I arrived in Australia at the start of 2020 and within the first two weeks of my time at Deakin University,the national lockdown was announced. While studying from home I involved myself with local community groups, helping to provide free meals. This initiative not only helped me network but also introduced me to some incredible individuals who provided pivotal guidance during my initial phase in Australia.

What inspired me?

Firstly, Australia offers world-class education.

Secondly, I found that the weather won’t require a lot of adjustment.

Finally, Deakin University stood out as it offers an innovative engineering curriculum called ‘Project Oriented Design Based Learning’. This approach allows students to gain hands-on experience throughout their degree.

I applied to Deakin University and I was thrilled to be accepted and offered a scholarship.

University and education system

My university colleagues and classmates have been incredibly welcoming. Initially, I found the university environment quite challenging, but I gradually began to adjust. The professors are exceptionally approachable. Many professors even scheduled one-on-one meetings to personally guide me.

The other staff at Deakin University are equally supportive, offering guidance whenever I needed it. The university has several staff initiatives, such as writing mentors, math mentors and Deakin Talent. These services are run by staff who train experienced students to assist newcomers, creating a supportive and inclusive environment.

The education system is very different from what I was used to back home. In Australia, students are required to study by themselves, called a ‘self-led’ system. The professors are meant to provide students with sufficient resources. It was challenging for me to adjust to this, however, the university's orientation programme provided me with a heads-up on what to expect.

Culture

One of the most striking cultural shocks for me was the laid-back nature of Australia. Australians are very relaxed about everything and love to celebrate even the smallest wins. Whether at the workplace or university, there is no strict hierarchy. Bosses, managers, and CEOs are easily approachable, and you can address your professors by their first names. These cultural nuances were both surprising and refreshing.

Highlights of my journey

I was able to start study support groups at my university to help international students transition to life in Australia. I was then selected to mentor the English and online students. I have also been able to serve organisations such as Study Geelong and Engineers Australia as their ‘Student Ambassadors’. My role with Engineers Australia involved promoting engineering and STEM among students. I participated in university elections and won three years in a row and served as People of Colour Representative, Campus Coordinator and Assistant General Secretary. Through these roles, I have been able to lead initiatives on student rights, education, housing and bring the voice of international students to the university management. I also became the founder and the president of the Deakin Universoity Indian Club which quickly became the largest student led body in Geelong.

Through my efforts of promoting inclusivity, student rights and welfare initiatives, I was finally awarded with Students Helping Students Award by Deakin University, Geelong Youth Award by local government of Geelong and Victorian International Student of the Year Award by Victorian Government.

Homesickness and challenges as an international student

Homesickness is a hard reality for almost all international students. I remember during my first year in Australia, I used to call my family at least two to three times every day. I found walking outside in nature and talking to someone really helpful.

Food, accommodation and overall living is definitely a big challenge.

The first challenge is accommodation. After coming to Australia, I lived with my uncle for a short time. I got into a shared accommodation where I lived with two other people. I had to buy everything for myself, from cooking utensils to mattress.

I learned cooking when I was India, so I was able to cook for myself. And finding vegetarian food was not a big problem.

The most challenging aspect for me was the time management—study, along with part time work, cooking, cleaning, etc. I would usually cook a lot of food that would usually last two to three days before I have to re-cook.

Living costs and expenses

I got my first part-time job at a convenience store and later also worked at a pizza store and local supermarket. All this helped me earn some money and manage my expenses. I set up a savings goal for myself. I also used some cost cutting techniques such as cooking at home, using public transport and differentiate between needs and wants before spending money on something.

The author is a student of Bachelor of Civil Engineering (Honours), Deakin University, Australia