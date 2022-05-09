LLM exams postponed by Mumbai University, new dates not announced

Mumbai: The Department of Law at Mumbai University has released a notice declaring the postponement of the regular LL.M. Semester I Second Half 2021 examination. Initially, the exam was to take place from 10th May 2022. The new date for the exam has not been announced and the circular states that students will be notified about it in due course.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Higher Education And Technical Education, Uday Samant had tweeted that the examinations of all the universities in the state were to be conducted in an offline mode in the months of June and July.

Although the law department of the university had said that they would not change their exam dates, the exams were postponed a few days later. Students are upset and confused due to the non-announcement of new dates and changing regulations.

ALSO READ Mumbai University declares final year Law Sem 6, Sem 10 results

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 01:22 PM IST