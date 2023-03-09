LIC AAO 2023 results to be out soon; check official site of LIC

LIC will release LIC AAO Prelims result 2023 soon | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) can release LIC AAO Prelims result 2023 soon, as per the sources LIC is expected to release the Mains call letter as well.

The Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist) result for preliminary examination can be checked on the official site of LIC at licindia.in.

The scorecard will be available under the careers section of the official website. As per the reports, the cut off marks will also be released by the LIC along with the result.

LIC AAO mains call letter download link will be available after the prelims results are out. The call letter link will be available to all the shortlisted candidates on the official site of LIC.

LIC AAO Mains call letter: steps to download

Visit the official site of LIC at licindia.in.

Click on LIC AAO mains call letter link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your call letter will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further needs.

The LIC AAO main examination will be conducted on March 18, 2023. Candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the mains exam.