Leopard kills college student in Mysuru, 2nd incident in month

The victim was a student of B. Com, final year student at Government College in T Narsipura taluk.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, December 02, 2022, 04:10 PM IST
Representative Image |
Mysuru: A 21-year-old student was killed in a leopard attack in T Narsipura taluk in Mysuru Karnataka on Thursday.

The student Meghana was killed when she was in the backyard of her house at S. Kebbehundi village of T. Narsipura taluk on Thursday evening.

Soon after the attack, the injured student was evacuated to a nearby hospital by her family members; however, the student succumbed to her injuries. The victim was a student of B. Com, final year student at Government College in T Narsipura taluk.

Earlier in November, a student of Maharaja College in Mysuru was killed by leopard near Mallappa Hill where he along with his friends had gone to offer prayers at Muddu Maramma Temple.

As per reports, a protest demonstration was also held against the wildlife authorities for not capturing the wild animal. T Narasipur MLA Ashwin Kumar visited the spot and tried to pacify the villagers. The villagers demanded Mysuru DC visit the spot.

