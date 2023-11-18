Leaving Behind Teaching Career In Coimbatore To Pursue Research In Kazakhstan

Kathiresan Sivakumar |

Hailing from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, India, my academic journey started in a Tamil medium government school, where I became enthusiastic about mathematics. Pursuing my passion, I earned my bachelor's & master's degrees from SRKV & PSG College of Arts and Science. My commitment to academia led me to clear the TNSET-2018, a state-level examination for assistant professors, and subsequently complete an M.Phil from Bharathiar University under the guidance of Dr. S. Saravanan. Then I taught mathematics as an assistant professor at Rathinam College of Arts and Science for 1.5 years.

During my teaching tenure, Dr. R. Rakkiyappan from Bharathiar University inspired me to pursue research in mathematics. His recommendation to explore Nazarbayev University (NU) in Kazakhstan for a PhD program resonated with me. I was captivated by the institute’s exceptional research environment and the profile of its esteemed professors. The Department of Mathematics (SSH) at NU stood out for its commitment to a culture of inquiry and innovation.

Transitioning from India to Kazakhstan seemed daunting, but the warm hospitality I received from the people of its capital, Astana, dispelled my concerns. Despite my initial apprehension about the winters, I quickly grew accustomed to the snowy winters and found joy in the warm hospitality of the locals. Studying at NU provided an enriching environment that not only motivated me to delve deeper into my research but also offered access to a vast array of academic journals, a crucial resource for any researcher. The guidance and motivation from my supervisor and instructors further fueled my passion for intellectual exploration.



Advice for Indian Students Eyeing Kazakhstan

For Indian students aspiring to study STEM and medicine in Kazakhstan, I offer advice based on my transformative journey:

Admission requirements: Gather official transcripts, certificates of the medium of instruction in English, Passport, and other necessary documents.

Language: It's beneficial to learn the local language, Kazakh or Russian, to navigate daily life. Many locals appreciate the effort, which can enhance your experience. At the NU, they provide free coaching classes.

Financial Planning: Calculating the costs of living is expensive in Astana: tuition, accommodation, and other expenses. Consider scholarships, research assistants, and graduate teaching assistants that might be available for international students.

Accommodation: NU offers on-campus housing for international students, which can be convenient and helpful for social integration.

Stay Connected: Keep in touch with family and friends back home to help transition and overcome homesickness.

Stay Safe: Understand the local laws and customs to ensure your safety and avoid misunderstandings.

Networking: Use the opportunity to network with professors, fellow students, and professionals in Kazakhstan. This can be valuable for your future career.

Remember, every student's experience is unique. Embrace the opportunity for personal growth, cultural understanding, and academic enrichment. If you're open-minded, adaptable, and ready to embrace new experiences, studying in Kazakhstan can be a life-changing and rewarding journey.

The author is a PhD candidate in Mathematics in Astana, Kazakhstan.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)