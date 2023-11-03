Attractive Work-Life Balance Makes Indian Student Choose Canada Over US, UK

Rutvik Pujara | Official |

(FPJ's My Space column gives a platform to Indian and international students abroad to relay their experience which can prove to be helpful to many other students. Stay tuned for more!)

My journey from India to Canada for my business studies has been nothing short of an eye-opening adventure. My entire life I have stayed in Mumbai. I did Bachelors in B.Com from Mumbai University. But coming to Canada has been a rollercoaster ride filled with challenges, memorable experiences, and valuable life lessons in a span of 7 months.

Many people might wonder what valuable life lessons I might be talking about. But trust me, during transition was particularly difficult for me because I arrived in Canada all by myself, which emphasized the significance of family and friend support like never before and we know most of the time unknowingly we all might have ignored while being with them.

Why Canada?



What truly inspired my choice of Canada was its unique work culture. In contrast to India, Canada values work-life balance and does not require employees to work extra or on weekends. This aspect of Canadian life greatly attracted me and made me eager to experience it firsthand.



Building a career in Canada comes with its difficulties



My journey in Canada has had its share of ups and downs. Initially, finding a good part-time job was tough, but this experience made me more resilient and capable. I've been in Mississauga for about a month, and while I haven't had the chance to explore it fully, it already feels more diverse and dynamic than my previous location in Brampton which is full of Punjabis.



One of the main challenges for international students in Canada is accommodation. The cost of private rooms can be quite high, like for $1000, often leading some students to share rooms with strangers to reduce expenses. To address this, I decided to move in with a friend from India, which not only eased my accommodation situation but also provided a sense of familiarity in this new land.



Life in college



The college I attend has been exceptionally welcoming, making sure to organize various events and activities to help international students like me adjust to the new environment. It's comforting to be in a place that actively supports and nurtures the growth of its international student community. Adapting to the Canadian education system was initially challenging because it relies heavily on self-study like 80%, with professors focusing on the practical aspects of the subject matter. However, with time and effort, I gradually became accustomed to the system and found it easier to navigate.



Coping Mechanisms for Homesickness



Homesickness has been another challenge, as it's only natural to miss family and the comforts of home. To cope with it, I actively engage with the people around me, making new friends and creating a support network that distracts my mind from longing for home.



Balancing living costs and lifestyle expenses is crucial for a successful student life in Canada. I've learned to draw a clear line between entertainment and financial needs, ensuring that I maintain a stable financial situation while also enjoying my time in Canada.



The author is pursuing a Diploma in Business Accounting at Sheridan College in Ontario, Canada.