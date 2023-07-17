'Learn While Earn'; Maharashtra Technical Education Board Comes Up With Scheme

The "learn while earn" scheme is where institutes with strong industry ties will be able to start new technical diploma courses. | Representative Image

In a development coming from the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education, students will get an opportunity to learn while earn simultaneously. The "learn while earn" scheme is where institutes with strong industry ties will be able to start new technical diploma courses. Here, students can get the benefits of the scheme.

In line with the Government Resolution, this modern scheme looks forward to getting a grip of two aspects - providing skilled manpower to the industry and reducing the dropouts after school education due to restricting socio-economic conditions.

Officials From MSBTE Say:

According to reports, a senior MSBTE official mentioned the blend of theoretical and practical knowledge. He said "These will be completely new diplomas, as opposed to the existing diploma courses run by the MSBTE in affiliated institutions. Any institutes having industry relations, or collaborations will get to apply to MSBTE under this scheme with their proposed customised diploma course which may vary in tenure. Institutes fulfilling the required parameters will be allowed to offer such courses. While the institute will take care of the teaching and class work; the industry partner will ensure practical knowledge on the job and pay. MSBTE will conduct exams and issue diploma certificates.”

Following that, the officer also shared bits about how important it is to absorb industry culture while studying. “These diploma courses will depend more on practical training on-the-job with the industry partners with an aim that the batch will be absorbed in the company as soon as they finish the course,” shared the MSBTE officer.

Theoretical Learning Blends With Practical Learning:

Moreover, the theory portion will be taught at the industry premises. This will be by the faculty appointed by the institute. This will be followed by a stipend. The industry partner will have to provide a monthly stipend along with canteen, transport, insurance, medical and other facilities as per industry rules to the students of Learn while Earn Scheme.

Not only this, MSBTE will also work on the academic monitor, which will handle admissions.

