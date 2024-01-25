LBS Centre Releases Kerala SET 2024 Provisional Answer Key |

The LBS Centre for Science and Technology, Kerala, has made the Kerala SET (State Eligibility Test) Exam January 2024 answer key available for download on its official website - lbsedp.lbscentre.in/setjan24. Candidates who participated in the exam can access and download the provisional answer keys from the official website.

The released answer key is provisional, and the LBS Centre is open to receiving objections from candidates. However, objections against the Kerala SET 2024 provisional answer key must be submitted offline.

Candidates are required to send their objections, along with supporting documents, to the Director, LBS Centre for Science and Technology, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Additionally, candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 300 for each questioned answer.

Steps to Check Kerala SET Answer Key 2024:

Visit the official website - lbsedp.lbscentre.in

Navigate to the "Kerala SET" section.

Click on the link for downloading the Kerala SET 2024 answer key.

Choose the answer key link corresponding to your booklet series.

The answer key for your selected paper and booklet series will appear on the screen.

Verify your responses according to the provided answer key.

Download the Kerala SET Answer Key 2024 for future reference.

The Kerala SET Exam 2024 took place on January 21, 2024, comprising two papers. Paper-1 included questions from General Knowledge (Part A) and Aptitude in Teaching (Part B). Paper-2 focused on assessing candidates' subject specialization at the Post Graduate (PG) level. Both papers had a duration of 120 minutes, and there was no negative marking, allowing candidates to attempt questions without fear of penalties for incorrect responses.