 RPSC RAS Mains Exam Date Announced For 2024, Check Details Now
RPSC RAS Mains Exam Date Announced For 2024, Check Details Now

Check the latest update on RPSC RAS Mains Exam 2024! Check the new exam dates and details announced by RPSC. Download the schedule from the official website now.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 07:48 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

In a recent announcement, the exam schedule for the state and subordinate services combined competitive (mains) exam 2024 was released by Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). These exams are conducted in order to fill the 905 vacancies for various posts.

The exams were initially scheduled to the conducted on January 27, 2024 and January 28, 2024. The announcement about the postponement of the examinations was announced by by the Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena. 

Kirodi disclosed that the Rajasthan Council of Ministers, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, has opted to delay the RAS exam date.

As per the revised exam schedule, the exams are set to be conducted on July 20, 2024 and July 21, 2024 respectively.

article-image

The official announcement states that the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Main) exam 2023, scheduled for January 27 and 28, has been postponed. The exam will now take place on July 20, 2024, and July 21, 2024, following a decision made in a meeting of the Full Commission on January 23.

Candidates can now download the exam schedule from the official website i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

In order to qualify for this upcoming exam, the candidates needed to pass the prelims exam. It is Mandatory for the candidates to that only those candidates who qualified the prelims are eligible to appear for the upcoming main exam. The results for these prelim exams were announced on October 23, 2024.

