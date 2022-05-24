Latest updates on AP SSC Results 2022

Andhra Pradesh will soon be releasing the AP SSC and Intermediate results 2022 by May. Candidates who have appeared for the AP 10th and 12th examinations that were conducted from 27th April to 9th May 2022 can check their results through online mode. Approximately 6 lakh students appeared for this examination.

AP Board of Secondary Education examinations will publish their results through- bse.ap.gov.in and bie.ap.gov.in.

For students to find their results online, they will be required to fill in their registration number for 10 and 12 boards in the result window found on the official website - bse.ap.gov.in

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 09:07 PM IST