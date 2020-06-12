Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh announces AP Intermediate 2020 results; visit bie.ap.gov.in for more details

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) on Friday announced the AP Intermediate 2020 results on its official site bie.ap.gov.in.

However, the official site is undergoing some technical glitch and is currently available to access. It is advisable for students to visit the site at a later time to access their results.

While the AP board declares the Inter Results in April every year, this year, the coronavirus crisis led to its delay.

To check your results, once the site is back online, all you have to do is enter your AP inter hall ticket number and other required details on the site.

Once the exam results are displayed, it is advisable for students to download and take a print-out for future use.

The examinations for Class 11 and 12 were conducted as per schedule from March 4 to March 21, after which the lockdown was put in effect from March 25.

According to a Times Now report, every year, nearly 10 lakh students appear for the AP inter first and second year examinations.