LIC AAO 2023: Last date for modification to Srinagar and Imphal centres

LIC AAO Mains 2023 | Image: LIC (Representative)

New Delhi: Candidates appearing for LIC AAO Mains 2023 can change the exam centres to Srinagar and Imphal through the official website at licindia.in.

As per the official statement, LIC of India has added “Imphal” and “Srinagar” as an examination centre for the upcoming Main Examination for “Recruitment of AAO (Generalist)-2023”.

Candidates who would like to change their examination centre for the Main Examination to either “Imphal” or “Srinagar” can do so from the given link hosted on LIC’s website www.licindia.in<career< Recruitment of AAO(Generalist) 2023 from 10.03.2023 to 12.03.2023.

Once the candidate clicks the relevant link, he/she can access window for updating his/her Main Examination centre to “Imphal” or “Srinagar” before the last date i.e,12 March.

The candidate is required to use registration No/Roll No & Date of Birth / Password (password received at the time of registration is to be used and not any other password) for effecting the change.

Note that option once exercised for change will not be allowed to be modified later.

LIC AAO Mains exam 2023 is scheduled on March 18, 2023 across the country.

Candidates are further advised to keep checking their email and our website for updates and announcements regarding the Selection process.