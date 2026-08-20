KVS, NVS Tier-II Examination Results 2026 To Be Declared By CBSE Today | X

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday, August 20, 2026, released an important update regarding the Tier-II Recruitment Examination for Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) & Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS).

According to a release issued by CBSE, the Tier-II recruitment examination results for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Economics, PGT History and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Work Experience will be declared today, August 20.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The announcement comes in continuation of earlier communications issued by CBSE regarding the recruitment examination.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

How to check Tier-II results

Candidates can view their individual results by logging into their application portal through the link provided by CBSE. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and check their individual status on the portal.