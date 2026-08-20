 KVS, NVS Tier-II Examination Results 2026 To Be Declared By CBSE Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKVS, NVS Tier-II Examination Results 2026 To Be Declared By CBSE Today

KVS, NVS Tier-II Examination Results 2026 To Be Declared By CBSE Today

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Thursday, August 20, 2026, 07:51 PM IST
KVS, NVS Tier-II Examination Results 2026 To Be Declared By CBSE Today
KVS, NVS Tier-II Examination Results 2026 To Be Declared By CBSE Today | X

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday, August 20, 2026, released an important update regarding the Tier-II Recruitment Examination for Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) & Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS).

According to a release issued by CBSE, the Tier-II recruitment examination results for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Economics, PGT History and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Work Experience will be declared today, August 20.

Read Also
Karnataka KPSC Recruitment Row: ED Probe Uncovers Alleged Paper Leak, Resort Training Racket; 18...
Karnataka KPSC Recruitment Row: ED Probe Uncovers Alleged Paper Leak, Resort Training Racket; 18...

The announcement comes in continuation of earlier communications issued by CBSE regarding the recruitment examination.

Read Also
64% Students Prefer To Handle Stress Alone, Only 6% Seek School Counselors: IC3 Report
64% Students Prefer To Handle Stress Alone, Only 6% Seek School Counselors: IC3 Report

How to check Tier-II results

Candidates can view their individual results by logging into their application portal through the link provided by CBSE. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and check their individual status on the portal.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source