Kurla School Issues Advisory To Parents After Education Department FIR Over Alleged Operation Without Government Recognition | X @Orchids_School & Facebook

Mumbai: A day after the education department lodged an FIR against the management of Dr JN Barua English School in Kurla, the school issued an advisory to parents seeking patience and support while legal proceedings are underway.

Recognition Lapses

According to education department officials, the FIR was registered after authorities found that the school had allegedly been operating without the mandatory government recognition required under the Right to Education (RTE) Act and Maharashtra education regulations.

The inquiry was initiated after Advocate Sheikh Mohammad Hussain lodged complaints alleging professional misconduct, criminal intimidation, and mental harassment by teachers associated with the school.

FIR Details

The complaint, filed by an education department official, alleges that the school management continued to operate despite notices from authorities and failed to produce valid recognition documents during inspections. The FIR names the principal and members of the school's management and governing body.

Under the provisions of the Maharashtra Self-Financed Schools (Establishment and Regulation) Act, 2012 and the Rules of 2020, institutions are required to first obtain a Letter of Intent from the government, develop the necessary infrastructure and school building within 18 months, and then secure final approval before commencing operations. However, the investigation revealed that no such procedure had been followed by Dr. J.N. Barua English School, despite which students were being admitted.

Anticipatory Bail

Sources associated with the school said the management is in the process of seeking anticipatory bail. Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, school representatives expressed hope that the new academic year would commence on June 15 as scheduled.

In an advisory issued on Friday, the management acknowledged concerns among parents and stated that it was taking all necessary legal and administrative steps to address the matter.

Appeal for Cooperation

"We understand that the present circumstances may have caused concern and uncertainty among members of our school community. During this challenging time, we wish to assure you that the school management is taking every necessary legal and administrative step to uphold the dignity, integrity and trust that the institution has built over the years," the advisory stated.

The management appealed to parents for continued cooperation and maintained that the matter would be resolved through due legal process. It further assured parents that students' education and welfare would remain its highest priority.

Meanwhile, parents remain concerned over the status of admissions and the reopening of classes, as authorities continue their investigation into the case. Education department officials have yet to clarify whether the institution will be permitted to function when schools reopen later this month.

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