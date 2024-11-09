 KTET November 2024 Exam Notification OUT; Apply From November 11
Interested candidates can apply for Kerala TET is available on the official Kerala TET website, ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Updated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 04:09 PM IST
KTET November 2024 | Official Website

The KTET November 2024 notice has been made public by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. Interested candidates can apply for Kerala TET is available on the official Kerala TET website, ktet.kerala.gov.in.

On November 11, 2024, the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test registration period will open. The application deadline is November 20, 2024. On January 8, 2025, the admission card will be accessible on the official website.

The dates of the 2025 Kerala TET exam are January 18 and 19. The first shift will run from 10 am to 12.30 pm on both days, and the second shift will run from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

KTET application process begins - November 11, 2024

KTET application process ends - November 20, 2024

Admit card - January 8, 2025

Exam - January 18, 19, 2025

Application fees

The application cost is Rs. 500 (Rupees 500 only) for each category, and ₹250 (Rupees 250 and Fifty only) for candidates in the SC/ST and disabled categories.

How to check?

-Go to ktet.kerala.gov.in, the Kerala TET's official website.
-On the home page, click the registration link for KTET November 2024.
-Candidates must submit their registration information on a new page that opens.
-When finished, press the submit button.
-Fill out the application after logging into your account.
-After paying the application fees, click "Submit."
-Save a physical copy of the confirmation page for future reference after downloading it.

To ascertain if applicants are qualified to teach in Kerala's Lower Primary and Upper Primary schools, the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) is administered twice a year.

