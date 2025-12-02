KTET Admit Card 2025 Issued; Here's How To Download

KTET Admit Card 2025 Issued | sts.karnataka.gov.in

KTET Admit Card 2025: The Department of School Education in Karnataka has published the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) Admit Card 2025. Aspirants who would take the KTET can acquire their hall tickets from KARTET's official website, sts.karnataka.gov.in. To download the admit card, applicants need to use the login credentials, including application number, application ID, and category.

KTET Admit Card 2025: How to download?

To download the admit cards, applicants should follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of KARTET at sts.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the KTET Admit Card 2025 link.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to enter their login details and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the KTET Hall Ticket 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the KTET Admit Card 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the KTET Hall Ticket 2025

Note: Aspirants are encouraged to bring the hall ticket to the exam centre along with a proper ID. Applicants taking the written exam should be aware that the authority will not send the hall ticket by post.

KTET 2025: Exam details

The written test will be conducted on December 7, 2025. The exam will be conducted in two shifts: the first from 9.30 a.m. to 12 noon, and the second from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

KTET 2025: Exam pattern

The exam consists of 150 marks. It contains 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Each question contains four possibilities and only one right answer. There is no negative rating (marking).

KTET 2025: Minimum qualifying marks

Each applicant group has a different minimum score. At least 60% must be obtained by the General, 2A, 2B, 3A, and 3B categories. The qualifying level for SC, ST, Category-1, and individuals with special needs is 55%. To pass, these scores must be attained. Those who meet the requirements can apply to teach at government schools in Karnataka. Passing the test is a big step in your career.