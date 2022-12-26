Kshitij team celebrates Christmas with specially-abled children, distributes gifts

Mumbai: SVKM’s Mithibai Kshitij team last week celebrated their Christmas with the autistic children at Punarvas Education Society.

The team held a fun coloring session with the children and several other programmes were also held during the event.

Read Also Mumbai: Mithibai College to host marathon as its annual festival Kshitij nears

The bundles of joy present there were surprised by everyone’s favorite Santa Claus who bore sweet gifts.

To show gratitude towards the entire evening that could not have been possible without the institution’s teachers, Team Kshitij presented them with a token of appreciation. In return, they praised the initiative with kind words that truly did justice to the cause.