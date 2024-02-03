KSEAB Releases Timetable For Karnataka SSLC Preparatory Exam 2024

The KSEAB has recently published the timetable for the forthcoming Karnataka SSLC Preparatory Exam 2024. Those getting ready for the exam can check the date sheet on the official KSEAB website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

The initial tests are scheduled to take place from February 26 to March 2, 2024, with morning and evening slots. Morning sessions will be held from 10:15 am to 1:15 pm, while evening sessions are set for 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Important Details

Additionally, KSEAB has advised that principals of schools should develop subject-specific test papers at the school level and conduct examinations accordingly.

Students need to adhere to the guidelines for the SSLC preparatory exam, such as arriving at the exam venue 45 minutes before the designated time and ensuring they have their admit card and ID for access to the exam room.

The Exam Schedule: Take A Look

On February 26, the first language exams will be held from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. The exams will cover Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, English (NCERT), and Sanskrit.

On February 27, the second language exams for Kannada and English will take place from 10:15 am to 1:15 pm.

On February 28, the third language exams will be held from 10:15 am to 1:15 pm. These exams will cover Hindi (NCERT), Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, and Tulu.

On February 29, there will be a math exam scheduled from 10:15 in the morning until 1:30 in the afternoon.

On March 1st, there will be a science exam scheduled from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm.

On March 2nd, there will be a Social Science exam scheduled from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm.