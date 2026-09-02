KPSC Scam Probe Reveals ₹40-80 Lakh ‘Money For Posting’ Network In Karnataka Recruitment Exams | AI

Bengaluru, Sep 2: The CID probe into the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) scam, where the IAS officer Gyandendra Kumar Gangwar was arrested in connection with `money for posting' in recruitment of Veterinary doctors has exposed a well established network of middlemen and the KPSC insiders in at least last three examinations conducted by the organisation.

Middleman Allegedly Ran Racket

The CID, who arrested Basavaraj Kannale, the accomplice of the IAS officer and the kingpin of the racket is said to have been running the racket with the help of officials in the KPSC, its members and a group of people who worked as middlemen between the candidates and the network.

According to CID officials, during Veterinary doctors recruitment, the aspirants had paid anywhere between ₹ 40 lakh to ₹ 80 lakh for getting recruited through the middlemen. While some of the candidates paid full amount upfront, others made 50% payment in advance and rest after their names were reflected in the provisional list of candidates. Every time, the collected money used to be shared in a 60:40 ratio. While the major chunk used to be distributed among the KPSC members, officers, the remaining 40% was shared by the Kannale group. Money Shared In 60:40 Ratio.

Question Papers Allegedly Leaked

During the interrogation, it was revealed that the examination controller Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar had received four sets of question papers. He had written down 70 questions, which were common in all the four papers and handed it over to Basavaraj Kannale. Kannale and his gang had organised training camps for the aspirants in resorts at Devanahalli, Bengaluru and even at Hyderabad.

When some candidates just wanted question papers and some training, they were charged ₹ 40 lakh during the veterinary doctors recruitment and those who wanted to edit the OMR sheets, they were charged ₹ 80 lakh. Similar malpractices were held during recruitment to RDPR and Panchayat Development Officer recruitments also.

Soon after the CID took over the investigation, one of the successful candidates Mohammed Suhail voluntarily confessed before the CID that he had paid ₹40 lakh to the middlemen. Later, seven more such candidates came forward and confessed about paying money.

When Kannale was first arrested, it was presumed that he was a BJP functionary, as a number of his photographs with top BJP leaders like Shobha Karandlaje and others were seen. Later, it was revealed that he was maintaining good rapport with many Congress ministers also. During CID interrogation, Kannale said that he wanted to contest the 2033 Assembly elections and was looking for a suitable constituency in Koppal or Raichur district.