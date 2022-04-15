Kota's Parth makes international recognition for his musical excellence

Kota: A 20-year-old Partha Goswami from Kota, popularly known as Noid, has become a young music producer in Canada. Parth chose his career in music from the age of 16. He did not take any degree in music. By working hard himself, he learned the nuances of music from the Internet.

Two years back, he started a music channel named Noid. The English music he produced gained a distinct identity as the Electronic Chill or Chill House genre. Parth is collaborating with budding young singers to create music that is listened to across the globe on popular music apps like Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music, etc. Music lovers from more than 80 countries are listening to their composed English songs on mobiles and computers.

In September 2021, Parth shifted to Toronto, Canada, where he studied Music Business Management at Durham College. He also does music production in a small homemade studio. Some of his songs have been released with world-famous labels like Electroscope, Beyond, Blanco y Negro Music, etc.

Not only this, his songs have been heard 40 lakh times in the last 7 months. Music lovers from America, France, Canada, Germany, and Australia are amongst the most avid listeners of his music. His song "Get Lost in Me" was ranked 56th in the electronic category in Australia and 50th in France. At the same time, another song "Vibin with You" reached the 25th position in the house category in Japan.

Young Parth hails from a small town like Kota, where there is no English music teacher. With his hard work, he made a mark in the world of music at the international level. Recently, the Spotify app awarded him the status of 'Noid Radio.’ which is given to selected artists, seeing his popularity. Also, Switzerland's watch company "Tudor" has used Parth's melodious music as background music in its ad.

Parth takes radio interviews with eminent personalities of the music industry. Recently his interviews have been broadcasted on Riot Radio in the Toronto area, including famous singers and musicians Ghost Stands, Vinci Ricci, Sleepless, Dennis Saldo, Sam Walter, Sarah Cicero, etc. When it comes to music, the desire to learn continues in the rising star, Parth. They will soon be seen on more big platforms. His father Pritam Goswami is a Chartered Accountant, writer, and life coach, and his mother is a housewife.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 07:00 AM IST