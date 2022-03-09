Kota's coaching institutes eases up safety guidelines, as govt cancels Covid-19 norms

Following the cancellation of the Covid-19 guidelines across the State by the Rajasthan government last month due to a decrease in Covid-19 cases, the Covid-19 safety precautions have been largely eased at Kota's coaching institutes.

Since the reopening of the coaching institutions in September of last year, the Covid-19 safety precautions have been properly implemented at all of Kota city's coaching institutes. While students were only permitted to enter coaching institutions and hostels with face masks and hand sanitization, other safety measures, such as social distancing and reducing classroom occupancy to half, were generally observed by the institutes.

Now that the state government has relaxed the limitations on Covid-19 protocols in the state, coaching institutes have also modified their adherence to the regulations to some extent.

Although coaching institutes continue to prevent admission onto their campuses without face masks and hand sanitization, class occupancy and social distance have been reduced at coaching institutes as a result of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions and a decrease in Covid-19 cases.

A student named Vikas Sharma (19) said, “We are still not allowed inside coaching institutes without face masks and sanitization but the occupancy in the classrooms has been increased than before.”

Another aspirant, Drishti Goyal, a 17 year old informed, “Earlier we were carrying hand sanitizers with us for our own safety but now we are wearing only face masks as a precautionary measure as Covid-19 is also on the decline now.”

Director, Allen Career Institute, Naveen Maheshwari said, “We are still maintaining the Covid-19 safety precautions as no one is permitted in our campuses and classrooms without face masks and hand sanitization. Also, classroom sanitization is underway to disinfect classrooms.”

Maheshwari said that the medical and health department of Kota has also vaccinated a large population of coaching students in Kota.

While Nitin Vijay of Motion Education said that since the Covid-19 norms have now been eased, we have relaxed the strictness but face-masking is still in place in our coaching institute premises in Kota.

Informing about the cancellation of the Covid-19 safety norms by the State government, Deputy Director, Directorate of Public relations, Kota, Hariom Gurjar said that the state government through an order has lifted all kinds of Covid-19 restrictions in the State but face-masking is still recommended to the people.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 05:36 PM IST