MoA between Rajasthan's only open varsity VMOU, Kota and Terbuka University, Indonesia

Kota: A memorandum of agreement (MoA) has been signed between Rajasthan's only Open Varsity-Vardhman Mahaveer Open University, Kota-(Rajasthan, India) and Terbuka University, Indonesia for "Co-operation in the Development of Education."

In the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed between the two universities through virtual mode, it was agreed to cooperate in research, sharing of academic programmes, academic and cultural exchanges and a few other important subjects.

The Rector of Terbuka University, Indonesia, Prof. Ojat Darojat addressed the meeting. In his speech, he said that the MoA opens the possibilities of implementing quality education through the use of new technology, mutual cooperation in teaching, research and joint projects between the two institutions. According to him, there is immense potential for mutual co-operation between the two universities in technical, tourism and many other fields.

In the meeting, Vice-Chancellor of Vardhman Mahaveer Open University, Kota, Prof. (Dr.) Ratan Lal Godaara said that the main objective of this agreement is to promote cooperative endeavors between both universities. He said that it is important to develop opportunities for knowledge enhancement through research and also sharing information of innovations adopted in the areas of skill development, university-society and university-industry co-operation. The co-operation, he said, also provides opportunities for the publication of research at the international level.

In this online meeting Prof. (Dr.) Ojat Dorajat, Rector of Universitas Terbuka, Indonesia, was accompanied by Dr. Mohammad Yunus, Vice-Rector for Academic Affair, Dr. Rahmat Budiman, Vice-Rector, Institutional Development and Partnership and a few other important officers and teachers. From VMOU, Kota Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Ratan Lal Godaara was accompanied by Prof. (Dr.) B. Arun Kumar, Director Academic, Prof. (Dr.) Laxman Rao, Academic Adviser to the University, Dr. Mohd. Akthar Khan (Registrar) and Sh. Mahesh Meena (Comptroller) and various teachers and other officers. The meeting concluded with both sides expressing optimism in starting the cooperative endeavors at the earliest and looking forward to reaping benefits from mutual cooperation.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 05:32 PM IST