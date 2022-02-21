Kota: Three Medicos studying in Ukraine have returned to their homes in Kota citing Russia-Ukraine standoff.

Three students who hail from the Jhalawar district of the Kota division returned on Sunday from Ukraine citing fears of a war between Russia-Ukraine.

Lokesh Meena (19), Rajkumar Meena (19), and Lakshya Rajawat (19) were welcomed by Congress leader, Charmesh Sharma when they arrived at the Kota railway station. Sharma had earlier sent a memorandum to the President of India demanding the safety and return of the Indian students, stuck in Ukraine. Lakshya said that all three are medical students of Zaporizhzhia State Medical University in Ukraine.

“Although the situation is normal in Zaporizhzhia, the Ukrainian government is evacuating border areas of the country amid fears of invasion from Russia”, he said. The local residents are also frightened due to threats of war, according to Lakshya.

Lokesh Meena said that the fears of war have led to inflation and even the flight prices have increased. He stated that the Government of India had announced plans for running a special direct flight from Ukraine to Delhi but it has not been started yet which is why they had to board an Air Arabia flight to reach India via Sharjah.

Rajkumar Meena said that there's a large number of medicos and other Indian students in Ukraine but only a few have returned to India. The pressure of the universities in Ukraine on Indian students for attending online classes and fines have added to their woes.

Charmesh Sharma said that the Government of India should not take chances and immediately bring back the stranded Indian students in Ukraine as the fear of war is growing with every passing day. “When other countries are bringing back their citizens from Ukraine, the Indian government should emulate other countries”, he added.

ALSO READ Help Indian students in Ukraine: Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil to PM Narendra Modi

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 05:11 PM IST