Konkan Railway Jobs: KRCL Extends Application Deadline For Various Posts; New Date Inside!

The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has announced an extension to the application deadline for multiple job vacancies. Originally set to close on October 7, 2024, the new deadline for submitting online applications is now October 21, 2024, at 11:59 PM. This decision comes as part of Employment Notice no. CO/P-R/01/2024, issued on August 16, 2024.

"Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has issued Employment Notice no.CO/P-R/01/2024 dated 16/08/2024. Last date of submission of online application was up to 07/10/2024(23:59 hrs). Now, last date of submission of online application has been extended up to 21/10/2024 (23:59 hrs)," read the official notification.

Candidates who wish to register themselves for the aforementioned recruitment process, can find the registration link on the official website at konkanrailway.com.

Vacancy Details

The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) is hiring for various positions across different departments. In the Electrical Department, there are 5 openings for Senior Section Engineers, 15 for Technician-I and II, and 15 for Assistant Loco Pilots. The Civil Department has 5 vacancies for Senior Section Engineers and 35 for Track Maintainers. In the Mechanical Department, there are 20 positions available for Technician-I and II, as mentioned in the job notification.

The job notification further added that the Operating Department is looking for 10 Station Masters, 5 Goods Train Managers, and 60 Points Men. In the Signal and Telecommunication Department, there are 15 openings for ESTM-III. Finally, the Commercial Department has 5 vacancies for Commercial Supervisors. Overall, this is a great chance for job seekers to apply for a variety of roles in KRCL.

Read the below instructions carefully, before filling the form:

Please read employment notice no. Employment Notice no.CO/P-R/01/2024 dated 16/08/2024 available on KRCL website www.konkanrailway.com

Fill in the details and click on Register to proceed.

After successful registration you will receive User ID and Password to the registered Mobile Number and Email ID.

Fees once deposited will be returned only in terms of the conditions of notification.

For any query you may contact on our Help Desk No. : +917353275333