 Konkan Railway Jobs: KRCL Extends Application Deadline For Various Posts; New Date Inside!
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKonkan Railway Jobs: KRCL Extends Application Deadline For Various Posts; New Date Inside!

Konkan Railway Jobs: KRCL Extends Application Deadline For Various Posts; New Date Inside!

The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) is hiring for Senior Section Engineers, Technicians, Station Masters, and more across several departments. Candidates can register through the official website, konkanrailway.com.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 07:52 PM IST
article-image
Apply Now | Representational Image

The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has announced an extension to the application deadline for multiple job vacancies. Originally set to close on October 7, 2024, the new deadline for submitting online applications is now October 21, 2024, at 11:59 PM. This decision comes as part of Employment Notice no. CO/P-R/01/2024, issued on August 16, 2024.

"Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has issued Employment Notice no.CO/P-R/01/2024 dated 16/08/2024. Last date of submission of online application was up to 07/10/2024(23:59 hrs). Now, last date of submission of online application has been extended up to 21/10/2024 (23:59 hrs)," read the official notification.

Candidates who wish to register themselves for the aforementioned recruitment process, can find the registration link on the official website at konkanrailway.com.

Vacancy Details

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Suspicious Boat Off Beach In Palghar Triggers Police Advisory, Urges Public To Remain Alert
Maharashtra: Suspicious Boat Off Beach In Palghar Triggers Police Advisory, Urges Public To Remain Alert
IND vs BAN, 1st T20I: Bajrang Dal Holds Black Flag Protest Against Bangladesh Cricket Team In Gwalior
IND vs BAN, 1st T20I: Bajrang Dal Holds Black Flag Protest Against Bangladesh Cricket Team In Gwalior
Mira-Bhayandar: Ex-BJP MLA Threatens To Jump Off MBMC Building To Protest Proposed Slaughterhouse
Mira-Bhayandar: Ex-BJP MLA Threatens To Jump Off MBMC Building To Protest Proposed Slaughterhouse
Mumbai: Sambhaji Raje Inspects Shivaji Maharaj Statue Site In Arabian Sea, Slams BJP Govt For Project Delay 8-Years After Jal-Poojan By PM Modi
Mumbai: Sambhaji Raje Inspects Shivaji Maharaj Statue Site In Arabian Sea, Slams BJP Govt For Project Delay 8-Years After Jal-Poojan By PM Modi

The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) is hiring for various positions across different departments. In the Electrical Department, there are 5 openings for Senior Section Engineers, 15 for Technician-I and II, and 15 for Assistant Loco Pilots. The Civil Department has 5 vacancies for Senior Section Engineers and 35 for Track Maintainers. In the Mechanical Department, there are 20 positions available for Technician-I and II, as mentioned in the job notification.

The job notification further added that the Operating Department is looking for 10 Station Masters, 5 Goods Train Managers, and 60 Points Men. In the Signal and Telecommunication Department, there are 15 openings for ESTM-III. Finally, the Commercial Department has 5 vacancies for Commercial Supervisors. Overall, this is a great chance for job seekers to apply for a variety of roles in KRCL.

Read Also
CBSE Board Exams 2025: Class 10 & 12 Timetable To Be OUT Soon; Check Details Inside
article-image

Read the below instructions carefully, before filling the form:

Please read employment notice no. Employment Notice no.CO/P-R/01/2024 dated 16/08/2024 available on KRCL website www.konkanrailway.com

Fill in the details and click on Register to proceed.

After successful registration you will receive User ID and Password to the registered Mobile Number and Email ID.

Fees once deposited will be returned only in terms of the conditions of notification.

For any query you may contact on our Help Desk No. : +917353275333

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Konkan Railway Jobs: KRCL Extends Application Deadline For Various Posts; New Date Inside!

Konkan Railway Jobs: KRCL Extends Application Deadline For Various Posts; New Date Inside!

Uttar Pradesh: MBBS Student Found Dead On Campus Under Suspicious Circumstances

Uttar Pradesh: MBBS Student Found Dead On Campus Under Suspicious Circumstances

GATE 2025 Application Window Closes Tomorrow: Submit Forms By October 7

GATE 2025 Application Window Closes Tomorrow: Submit Forms By October 7

IIT Kanpur To Spearhead Innovation In Direct-To-Mobile Education Technology; All You Need To Know

IIT Kanpur To Spearhead Innovation In Direct-To-Mobile Education Technology; All You Need To Know

Video: 3000 Indian Students Line Up For Waiter Jobs in Canada; Sparks Debate Online

Video: 3000 Indian Students Line Up For Waiter Jobs in Canada; Sparks Debate Online