Know About Ireland's Commitment And Exceptional Opportunities For International Students, Learn From Expert

Karunn Kandoi | Canva Image

Ireland has long been a coveted destination for international students seeking both a high-quality education and a truly memorable experience. Each year, a significant number of Indian students are drawn to the Emerald Isle to pursue their academic dreams. For these ambitious scholars, this journey is a significant endeavour, often marked by excitement and challenges. The warmth exhibited by Ireland's government and educational institutions ensures that these students find their stay welcoming.

Ireland's commitment to supporting international students goes beyond the provision of a world-class education; it creates an environment where students feel safe, embraced, and valued. Moreover, the government has established legal frameworks that safeguard the rights of international students. Alongside this, they have well-established support services, including helplines and guidance on legal matters, housing, and employment, ensuring that students receive comprehensive assistance during their stay.

Nilanjana Shihn, the regional manager of India and South Asia supporting Trinity College Dublin at MBEC, and Surabhi Joshi, the regional director of South Asia at University College Dublin, provided insights into the extensive support provided to international students by both the Irish government and educational institutions.

Government support

Shihn highlighted that one of the most compelling aspects of the government’s commitment to international students is the "graduate scheme" or "post-study stay-back visa". It allows international students who have completed graduation to remain in Ireland for one year to work or look for work, while post-graduates can stay for up to two years. This provides critical help in facilitating the transition of international students into the Irish workforce.

Additionally, international students are allowed to work part-time while they are studying, offering them an opportunity to gain valuable experience and financial independence. Students can work for up to 20 hours per week during their terms, which increases to 40 hours during holidays. This work-academics balance empowers students to manage their expenses and make the most of their Irish experience.

Read Also Indian Student Shares Important Tips For Students Considering Studying In UK

Institutional support

Ireland’s institutions understand that international students often face unique challenges when adapting to a new environment. Therefore, Irish universities offer a wide range of support services that foster a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere for international students.

Shihn points out that Trinity College Dublin, for instance, provides accommodation assistance, English language support, advisory services, counselling, health services, disability services, and career services. The system is designed to ensure that international students have the resources and guidance they need to thrive academically and personally.

Joshi emphasises the commitment of University College Dublin to the welfare of international students. The college has dedicated teams to help with pre-arrival, accommodation, academic guidance, health insurance and social integration. They also offer cultural events and activities.

Such initiatives demonstrate that Irish institutions go the extra mile to guide international students throughout their academic journey.

Fostering connections

Irish universities foster a sense of community among international students by offering mentorship programmes, student unions, sports services, and a wide array of clubs and societies. These provide opportunities for students to forge lasting friendships and immerse themselves in the vibrant culture of Ireland.

Joshi said, "I believe this stems from the fact that Irish people are renowned for their friendliness and hospitality, making you feel instantly at home. The international community in Ireland is thriving, and UCD has dedicated support services to help you integrate smoothly.”

The heartwarming support from both the Irish government and educational institutions in Ireland ensures that those who choose to study there are not just gaining a world-class education, but also experiencing a warm and inclusive environment. In this land of ancient traditions and modern innovation, international students are not merely visitors; they are embraced as valued members of the Irish community, leaving them with a lifetime of cherished memories, success and a lasting bond.

(The author is a Chief Experience Officer at ApplyBoard)