Indian Student Shares Important Tips For Students Considering Studying In UK

Sarvesh Puranik | Official

(FPJ's My Space column gives a platform to Indian and international students abroad to relay their experience which can prove to be helpful to many other students. Stay tuned for more!)

My academic journey started when I earned my Bachelor's degree in Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery in April 2022. Following that, I joined a specialized neurological hospital as an assistant doctor. Interacting with patients facing neurological disorders ignited my passion for research, particularly in Translational Neuroscience, which concentrates on bridging the gap between laboratory research and clinical applications, directly benefiting patients.

This course would enable me to apply my clinical expertise in a laboratory setting. Another compelling factor motivating me to pursue this course is the profound impact of neurological diseases on individuals. For instance, someone suffering from dementia may experience the heart-wrenching loss of memories of their loved ones with whom they've shared a lifetime.

Life in the UK

It's been nearly two months since my arrival in the UK for my course. The initial fortnight proved to be physically and mentally demanding, mainly due to the need to arrange accommodation, attend university orientations, and handle various legal requirements.

Currently, life in the UK has been quite positive, if not absolutely ideal, because being a student involves managing multiple responsibilities simultaneously, which can be challenging. Nevertheless, as an individual, I am thoroughly enjoying the ambiance and the overall experience.

Approaches to adapt to the UK's education system

The shift from the Indian education system to the UK's educational system is, in itself, a cultural adjustment. I adopted a proactive and pragmatic approach to this new system. When comparing our educational system with that of the UK, a striking difference emerged: the assessment methods. Evaluations are tailored to the nature of the course and its real-world applications.

Professors here aren't interested in mere rote memorization; they aim to see how we apply concepts to real problems and pinpoint where we might go astray. The constructive criticism offered by professors is what motivates me in my studies.

Career opportunities in the field of translation neuroscience

I recently enrolled in the university, and we're currently in the process of finalizing our research projects. Although I have a general idea of the area I'd like to focus on. When considering career options after this course, there are multiple promising paths to explore.

You can pursue a Ph.D. to deepen your expertise, seek opportunities in the industry, such as biotech and pharmaceutical companies, or explore roles in academia, clinical trials, drug development, and regulatory affairs. Teaching and scientific writing are also attractive avenues.

Advice to students pursuing a similar path in translational neuroscience

Begin your journey by exploring a wide range of research areas to find your passion. It's important to establish a solid background in biology and neuroscience. The role of a mentor cannot be overstated in providing essential career guidance.

Networking is a key component of building a successful career, so I encourage students to actively engage with professionals in their desired field. Personally, I used this approach to connect with fellow students from different universities who were pursuing similar courses or advancing their careers.

The author is a MSc Translational Neuroscience student at University of Sheffield, UK.