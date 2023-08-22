KMAT Karnataka Exam 2023: Dates Announced At kmatindia.com; Apply Till September 30 | Representative Image

Karnataka: In a recent development from Karnataka Post Graduate Private Colleges' Association (KPPGCA), the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2023 exam date has been officially announced.

According to the schedule, the entrance examination will be conducted on October 8 and candidates can register for KMAT till September 30, 2023 online. The official website for registration is - kmatindia.com.

Steps to Apply for KMAT Karnataka 2023:

1. Visit the Official Website: Open the official KMAT Karnataka website, kmatindia.com on your browser.

2. Register Online: Click on the registration link and provide the required details, such as name, contact information, and a valid email address.

3. Fill in the Application Form: Log in using the credentials provided during registration and fill in the application form with accurate personal and academic details.

4. Upload Documents: Attach the necessary documents, including your recent photograph and signature, as specified in the guidelines.

5. Select Preferred Exam Centers: Choose your preferred exam centre from the list of available options.

6. Application Fee Payment: Pay the requisite application fee through the available payment modes, which are secure and convenient.

7. Review and Submit: Before applying, review all the entered information to ensure accuracy. Once confirmed, apply.

8. Download Acknowledgment: After successful submission, download and save the application acknowledgement for future reference.

For further updates and information, candidates are advised to regularly check the official KMAT Karnataka website, kmatindia.com.

