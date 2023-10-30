 KMAT Karnataka 2023 Admit Card To Be Released On November 3: Exam Details
The KMAT Karnataka 2023 admit card will be released on November 3, with the exam scheduled for November 5. Candidates must download and verify their details on the official website.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 07:03 PM IST
article-image
KMAT Karnataka 2023 Admit Card | Representative image

In a significant development for management students, the Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) has announced that the KMAT admit card for 2023 will be available on November 3. This vital document is essential for candidates appearing for the KMAT 2023 exam, which is scheduled to take place on November 5. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website, kmatindia.com, using the candidate's login credentials.

To facilitate a smooth download process, here is a step-by-step guide:

1. Visit the official website: Head to kmatindia.com, the official website for KMAT Karnataka.

2. Locate KMAT Admit Card Section: Find the section on the website that provides details about admit cards.

3. Enter Login Credentials: Input the login credentials created during registration and click "SUBMIT."

4. Download the Admit Card: The website will redirect you to another page displaying your KMAT admit card.

5. Verify Details and Print: Check all details such as your name, photograph, signature, exam day instructions, and exam date meticulously. Print the admit card for future reference.

Entrance Exam details

The KMAT 2023 entrance exam is divided into three sections: Language Comprehension, Mathematical Skills, and Basic Aptitude. The test consists of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with a total of 120 marks.

Here's the section-wise weightage for the KMAT exam:

- Language Comprehension: 40 Questions

- Mathematical Skills: 40 Questions

- Basic Aptitude: 40 Questions

- Total: 120 Questions

KMAT is accepted by 189 private colleges offering management courses in Bangalore and Karnataka.

article-image

