KMAT 2023 Results Out: Check Your Scores For MBA, MCA Admissions

The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) has officially released the results for the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT 2023). Conducted on November 5, the exam serves as a crucial step for candidates aspiring to pursue MBA, PGDM, or MCA programs in more than 169 management colleges across Karnataka.

How to Check KMAT 2023 Results:

Visit Official Website: Access the KMAT official website at https://kmatindia.com.

Click on the "KMAT Results 2023" link located on the top right corner of the page.

You will be redirected to the KMAT result page. Enter your application number and date of birth to log in.

Once logged in, your KMAT scorecard for 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Check your qualifying status and download the results for future reference.

Shortlisted candidates are advised to stay updated with individual institute announcements regarding group discussions and personal interviews, as the admission criteria may vary among different MBA colleges. Keep an eye out for individual KMAT cut-offs, which will be announced by the institutes after considering entrance exam scores and subsequent admission rounds.