KIITEE Application Form 2025 Out At kiitee.kiit.ac.in; Check Details Here

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has formally opened the KIITEE 2025 application process. You can fill out the registration form online at kiitee.kiit.ac.in. From April 16 to April 20, 2025, the KIITEE 2025 exam will be administered online. Applications can be submitted by candidates who wish to apply for programs including B.Tech, B.Tech (lateral entrance), M.Tech, and B.Arch.

Important dates:

Registration start date: November 10, 2024

Last date for first phase registration: April 8, 2025

First phase exam date: April 16, 2025 to April 20, 2025

Last date for phase II registration: June 6, 2025

Second phase exam date: June 14, 2025 to June 16, 2025

Last date for phase III registration: June 30, 2025

Third phase exam date: July 6, 2025 to July 8, 2025

How to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website, kiitee.kiit.ac.in.

Step 2: To register and generate a unique registration ID, locate "Apply Now" and input the candidate's name, email address, and phone number.

Step 3: Enter your personal information, academic credentials, and other details in the KIITEE Application Form after logging in with the new credentials.

Step 4: Upload the required documents, including a signature, a photo, and any applicable category certificates.

Step 5: Examine the application form thoroughly before submitting it.

Step 6: For future use, download the KIITEE Application Form 2025.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for all the latest updates.