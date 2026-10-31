Kho-Kho Coach, School Principal Booked 5 Months After 14-Year-Old Boy's Electrocution In Kamothe | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Five months after a 14-year-old boy died of electrocution while installing a halogen light near a school playground in Kamothe, police registered a case on Thursday against his kho-kho coach and the principal of Dattusheth Patil School in Sector 9, Kamothe, for alleged negligence.

FIR Registered Following Father's Complaint And Police Inquiry

The case was registered at Kamothe police station following a complaint by the boy's father and an inquiry into the accidental death report.

The deceased, Dadasaheb Dattatray Yedke (14), was playing kho-kho on the premises of Dattusheth Patil School in Sector 9, Kamothe, on May 30, 2026. At around 7.32 pm, he was allegedly asked to install a halogen bulb on a tree near the school playground. He suffered an electric shock and fell.

He was rushed to MGM Hospital in Kamothe, where doctors declared him dead.

Father Accuses Coach Of Assigning Dangerous Task To Minor

In his complaint, the boy's father, Dattatray Namdev Edke (42), alleged that kho-kho coach Sanket Shivaji Kare (22) had asked his minor son to undertake the dangerous task despite being aware of his age. The complaint also names the school's principal for alleged negligence.

"We have registered a case against the kho-kho coach and the school principal based on the allegations made in the complaint. Further investigation into the matter is underway," said a Kamothe police officer.

The case has been registered under Sections 106(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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