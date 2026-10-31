Mumbai: Goregaon's Iconic Topiwala Market To Partially Reopen On November 30 After 8-Year Delay; 206 Shops To Resume Business

Topiwala Market's first two floors, comprising 206 shops, are expected to reopen after years of redevelopment delays | File Photo

Mumbai, October 30, 2026: After nearly eight years of delays, contractor changes and construction hurdles, Goregaon's iconic Topiwala Market is finally set to partially open on November 30.

Officials gave the assurance at a recent review meeting at the P-South ward office. The first two floors, housing 206 shops, would be opened to vendors to resume business.

Vendors Await Market Reopening

Mumbai North-West MP Ravindra Waikar convened the review meeting with P-South ward officials to assess the status of the long-pending redevelopment. Shiv Sena (Shinde) former corporator Dilip Shinde said, "The market had remained shut since 2018, severely affecting vendors' livelihoods and inconveniencing residents who relied on it for daily purchases of vegetables and fruits. Forced to operate on surrounding roads, traders have also contributed to increased congestion and traffic problems in the area," he said.

Shinde warned that Shiv Sena would hold the civic administration accountable if officials failed to honour the November 30 opening assurance.

However, a senior civic official attributed the delays to the relocation of underground high-tension electricity cables, hard-rock excavation, legal complications, the COVID-19 pandemic and termination of the previous contractor's contract.

The official said the BMC was making efforts to complete the project ahead of the March 2027 deadline. Assistant Municipal Commissioner of P-South ward Aniruddha Kulkarni remained unavailable for comment.

Market To House 206 Shops

The 16-storey redevelopment, coming up on a 3,438-square-metre plot, will house 206 shops, 112 on the ground floor and 94 on the first floor, along with 53 residential apartments, an 800-seat auditorium and parking for 192 vehicles. The rooftop will feature recreational amenities.

Project Faces Repeated Delays

The project was initiated after the Goregaon Market Traders Welfare Association approached the BMC's market department. The old market building and an adjoining theatre were demolished in 2018 and work started at the cost of Rs. 125.71 crore. Construction stalled for nearly two years before resuming in 2022.

However, the project hit another roadblock after the contractor's contract expired. The BMC rejected a proposal to relax the 10% cap on cost escalation, leading to cancellation of the original contract and a fresh tender for the remaining work in 2024.

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With prolonged delays and tax adjustments, the project cost has ballooned from Rs. 125.71 crore to Rs. 202 crore. Named after Anant Shivaji Desai, popularly known as 'Topiwala' for his cap-trading business, the market is now awaiting its long-promised revival.

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