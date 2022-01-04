Khachrod: Ensure smooth functioning of Vikram College, demands NSUI

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): NSUI members on Tuesday held protest over irregularities prevailing in Government Vikram College, in Khachrod in Ujjain district. They handed over a memorandum to principal Pradeep Singh Rao, demanding smooth functioning of the institute and sought good infrastructure.

They demanded adequate faculty teachers for mathematics and science subjects as their practical training getting affected. The absence of a sufficient number of teachers and shortage of books in the library is affecting the quality of education. They demanded regular cleaning of the playing field and execution of vocational training. They went on to say that we would hold aggressive agitation, if demands not met on time.

During this, Yash Bairagi, Piyush Pawar, Kamal Patidar, Lalit Patidar, Pawan Chauhan, Sunil Dhakad, Nitesh Jain, Shahrukh Khan among others.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 09:36 PM IST