'Khaal Nikal Dunga': Video Shows Teacher Brutally Assaulting Student With Cane, Slaps, Kicks & Punches At Tuition Centre | X @INDFightClub

A disturbing video from 2025 has gone viral on social media, triggering outrage over the way a tuition teacher assaulted a student inside a classroom. According to the video, the student was punished for speaking during the lesson, reigniting concerns about corporal punishment in educational spaces.

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The clip shows the teacher repeatedly hitting the student with a cane, which appears to break during the assault. Even after stopping briefly, the teacher resumes beating the student after speaking to another pupil. The student is struck several times on the head, neck, and back. The teacher is also seen slapping, kicking, punching, and dragging the student in front of the class.

Many viewers have also been disturbed by the reaction of the classroom. Despite the severity of the incident, none of the students appear to intervene, while most remain seated silently throughout the assault. Towards the end of the video, the teacher is heard threatening the student, saying, “Agali baar agar beech mai bola toh khaal nikal dunga.”

The video has led to widespread anger online, with several social media users demanding strict action against the teacher. Many have also called for stronger safeguards to ensure students feel safe in classrooms and coaching centres, stressing that violence and fear have no place in education.