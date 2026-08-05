Kerala’s ‘Aquafit’ Programme To Train 14,000 Students In Swimming Skills Across State | AI

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 5: General Education Minister N Samsudheen on Wednesday said 14,000 school students across the state would receive swimming training in the first phase of the 'Aquafit' programme, launched as part of the Kerala government's 100-day action plan.

Launching the state-level programme at the Jimmy George Aquatic Complex here, the minister said the initiative aims to equip students with swimming skills, which are essential not only as a sport but also as a life-saving ability in a state criss-crossed by rivers, canals and other water bodies.

The project envisages providing swimming training to 1,000 students in each of Kerala's 14 districts.

Students selected from schools will be trained at suitable swimming pools located within a five-kilometre radius of their schools, with the support of local self-government institutions and other departments concerned.

Describing swimming as an excellent form of exercise, Samsudheen said it helps prevent lifestyle diseases and promotes overall physical fitness.

He said the initiative would not only help reduce drowning incidents but also identify and nurture talented swimmers.

It is expected to promote awareness of water safety, with trained students encouraged to share their skills and knowledge within their communities, he added.

State Health and Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan presided over the function, while Sports and Youth Affairs Minister O J Janish was the chief guest.

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