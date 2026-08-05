'APAAR ID Will Create Lifelong Digital Academic Records, Simplify Admissions And Transfers': UP Minister Sandeep Singh

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh | ANI

Lucknow, Aug 5: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh on Wednesday said the APAAR ID would provide students with a lifelong, digitally verified record of their academic documents and make admissions and transfers between educational institutions easier.

Speaking in the the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council during the monsoon session, Singh said the Centre's APAAR (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry) ID initiative was aimed at creating a transparent system for digitising students' academic records and securely storing all educational documents in one place.

Under the scheme, each student is issued a unique 12-digit digital ID that will remain useful throughout his or her academic life, enabling instant digital verification of educational records at any institution, he said.

The minister said the system would simplify transfers and admissions from one educational institution to another by ensuring seamless access to verified academic records.

He further said APAAR IDs are being generated only with the consent of parents.

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According to Singh, the Directorate General of School Education is encouraging district-level officials, school teachers and parents, in line with the Centre's directions, to facilitate the creation of APAAR IDs for as many students as possible.

Describing the initiative as a significant long-term reform, the minister said it had been launched by the Union government in the larger interest of students.

He also said the Uttar Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, remained committed to promoting public welfare, good governance and overall development in the state.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)