e-Paper Get App

Kerala: Universities in state turning into party offices, claims Congress

For a while now, the appointment order given by the Kannur University to Priya Varghese, wife of the Chief Minister's Secretary K.K. Ragesh, allegedly bypassing merit and qualifications has been discussed across platforms.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 06:14 PM IST
article-image
Kerala Congress protesting against Pinarayi Vijayan led CPI-M government | ANI

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress on Wednesday slammed Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan government for turning universities in the state into "party offices".

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan, raising this issue in the Assembly, claimed while universities should be centres of excellence, they have sadly now become a haven for back-door appointments of the kith and kin of (Left) "party leaders".

"The scene is that every day we hear of back door appointments of the kith and kin of party leaders, resulting in merit getting nothing at all. The stage is such that these days, only those who are close to the party will get a job and Universities here are turning into party offices. Besides this, the Vice Chancellors are mere puppets," he said.

The house also saw angry exchanges between the treasury and opposition benches when Congress legislator Roji M. John threatened to reveal the names of the wives of treasury bench legislators, who have got back door appointments.

For a while now, the appointment order given by the Kannur University to Priya Varghese, wife of the Chief Minister's Secretary K.K. Ragesh, allegedly bypassing merit and qualifications has been discussed across platforms.

When this became news, first, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan stayed the appointment and the Kerala High Court soon followed suit.

But in the Assembly, state Higher Education Minister R. Bindhu said all mandatory rules and regulations of the UGC have been followed and the appointment is in order.

Now all eyes are on Khan, who after a brief halt in Delhi is returning to his official residence in the state, later in the day.

Khan has put Kannur University Vice Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran in the dock and has termed him a political worker of the CPI-M.

Read Also
Kerala government drops gender neutral seating proposal amid backlash
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationKerala: Universities in state turning into party offices, claims Congress

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Deputy CM Fadnavis announces special CAG audit in certain cases of irregularities in...

Mumbai updates: Deputy CM Fadnavis announces special CAG audit in certain cases of irregularities in...

'I want to learn from it': Virat Kohli on going through longest lean patch in his career

'I want to learn from it': Virat Kohli on going through longest lean patch in his career

Congress's YouTube channel deleted, party says 'probing whether it was sabotage or technical glitch'

Congress's YouTube channel deleted, party says 'probing whether it was sabotage or technical glitch'

BWF World Championships: Shuttlers HS Prannoy stuns Momota, Lakshya Sen sails into pre-quarters

BWF World Championships: Shuttlers HS Prannoy stuns Momota, Lakshya Sen sails into pre-quarters

Restoration of temples in Qutub Minar: ASI seeks dismissal of plea by 'Agra royal family member'

Restoration of temples in Qutub Minar: ASI seeks dismissal of plea by 'Agra royal family member'