Kerala government drops gender neutral seating proposal amid backlash

Gender-neutral seating formed a part of the initial draft of the reforms to be undertaken in the education sector of Kerala.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 04:24 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has disowned its plan of introducing gender-neutral seating in schools following objections from several quarters of the society, especially Muslim organizations.

Gender-neutral seating formed a part of the initial draft of the reforms to be undertaken in the education sector but in the wake of protests, the earlier announced gender-neutral seating had to be dropped as the draft that has surfaced does not have the controversial suggestion.

After the news of the controversial suggestion being dropped came out on Wednesday, a top Muslim leader who heads the Samantha- Jiifrey Muthukoya Thangal welcomed it.

