Kerala To Roll Out Digital Square Project Across 6,000 Schools; High School Students To Receive AI & Robotics Training | IANS

Thiruvananthapuram: The Keralam government will roll out the 'Digital Square' project in around 6,000 lower primary and upper primary schools to strengthen digital learning facilities, state General Education Minister N Samsudheen has said.

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The project is part of the UDF government's 100-day action programme, under which high school students will be trained in artificial intelligence and robotics, while a separate initiative will create awareness among students about cyber security, he said.

Addressing a programme here on Tuesday, Samsudheen said the government and the General Education Department were taking steps to address, as far as possible, the problems faced by teachers and students in the state.

The minister said the government was also considering extending the existing school midday meal scheme up to Plus Two and including breakfast along with lunch.

At present, the Centre-sponsored PM POSHAN scheme, popularly known as mid-day meal scheme, covers students up to Class 8. Extending the scheme to the higher secondary level would help ensure nutritious food for all school students, he said.

On the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET), Samsudheen said the government was bound to implement the Supreme Court verdict.

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"A curative petition would be filed before the apex court to bring clarity to provisions of the judgment that had led to confusion among teachers," he said, adding that the process was under way.

As part of the 100-day programme, around 1,700 pending appointments related to reservation for persons with disabilities had been identified and approved, the minister said.

He said the government was examining arrangements to implement the court-mandated four per cent reservation for persons with disabilities in appointments by treating each district as a unit.

A special committee had also been constituted to study the issues faced by physical education teachers and recommend solutions. It would submit its report within six months, he said.

Samsudheen further said an expert committee would be constituted to modernise vocational higher secondary education, update courses and link them with emerging employment opportunities.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)