Kerala teacher arrested for allegedly caning a 4-year-old for this reason

IANS

Kochi: A four-year-old child who was not able to correctly say the English alphabet was caned by his teacher after which a complaint was filed. The teacher was arrested by the police on Friday.

The incident, which occurred at Palluruthy, near Kochi on Tuesday, came to light when the boy was back from tuition and suddenly fell sick.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and an examination exposed the marks of beatings on his legs.

The child revealed that his tutor had caned him ‘for not saying A B C D correctly.’

The parents then registered a complaint with the nearest police station and Nikhil, the tuition teacher, was arrested.