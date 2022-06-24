e-Paper Get App

Kerala teacher arrested for allegedly caning a 4-year-old for this reason

The incident, which occurred at Palluruthy near Kochi on Tuesday, came to light when the boy was back from tuition and suddenly fell sick.

IANSUpdated: Friday, June 24, 2022, 06:57 PM IST
article-image
IANS

Kochi: A four-year-old child who was not able to correctly say the English alphabet was caned by his teacher after which a complaint was filed. The teacher was arrested by the police on Friday.

The incident, which occurred at Palluruthy, near Kochi on Tuesday, came to light when the boy was back from tuition and suddenly fell sick.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and an examination exposed the marks of beatings on his legs.

The child revealed that his tutor had caned him ‘for not saying A B C D correctly.’

The parents then registered a complaint with the nearest police station and Nikhil, the tuition teacher, was arrested.

Read Also
Spousal Education has a direct link to one's health, according to new study
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationKerala teacher arrested for allegedly caning a 4-year-old for this reason

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra political crisis live updates: Uddhav Thackeray challenges rebels to survive without...

Maharashtra political crisis live updates: Uddhav Thackeray challenges rebels to survive without...

England captain Ben Stokes becomes third batsman to smash 100 Test sixes after Brendon McCullum,...

England captain Ben Stokes becomes third batsman to smash 100 Test sixes after Brendon McCullum,...

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray reviews COVID-19 situation against backdrop of Ashadhi Wari, appeals...

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray reviews COVID-19 situation against backdrop of Ashadhi Wari, appeals...

COVID-19: Over 42 lakh deaths prevented in India due to vaccination in 2021, shows Lancet study

COVID-19: Over 42 lakh deaths prevented in India due to vaccination in 2021, shows Lancet study

Mumbai reports 1,898 COVID-19 cases, more than 13k active cases

Mumbai reports 1,898 COVID-19 cases, more than 13k active cases