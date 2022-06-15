Kerala SSLC results 2022: Here’s where and how to check results at 4 P.M.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan of Public Examinations will release the Kerala Class 10 result 2022 at 4 p.m. today. |

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan of Public Examinations will release the Kerala Class 10 result 2022 at 4 p.m. today. According to the board's official website, Kerala SSLC result 2022 will be available online at keralaresults.nic.in or pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. Students can check their Kerala Board SSLC result 2022 by entering their roll number and date of birth.

Kerala SSLC results 2022: Here’s where to check results at 4 P.M.

Students can check the results at the following websites :

pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in.

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

and prd.kerala.gov.in.



Here's how to check the results :

Please go to the official websites keralaresults.nic.in and pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the 'SSLC Kerala Results 2022' link.

Fill in the login information and click the submit button.

The outcome will be shown on the screen.

Examine the results and save the page.

Keep a physical copy of the same in case you need it again.

